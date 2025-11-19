Swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council Set for Jan. 5

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The 2026 Boston Inauguration Committee today announced that the City of Boston will host Mayor Michelle Wu’s swearing in ceremony for her second term as mayor on the first Monday of the year in accordance with the City Charter, on January 5th, 2026 at 10 a.m. The inauguration ceremony for Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston City Council will take place at the historic Boston Symphony Hall. Following the ceremony, Mayor Michelle Wu will host a series of events and activations throughout the week to highlight and connect our city. Julia Leja will serve as the Chair of the Inaugural Committee, and Jessicah Pierre, who will transition out of her role as the Chief Communications Officer for the City of Boston, will serve as the Creative Executive Producer spearheading the communications strategy and creative direction for the inauguration and community events that will take place across the city during the week of January 5th, 2026.

“Our mission is to make Boston a home for everyone and I’m honored to continue to serve our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Over the last four years of our administration, Jessicah’s leadership, creativity, and dedication to our city have been essential to delivering results and connecting residents across our neighborhoods, creating empowering spaces and celebrating our communities. She has been an essential advisor and visionary stewarding our administration’s most important initiatives and foundational responsibilities. I’m grateful that her leadership will help us kick off the new year with a focus on Boston’s progress and determination to keep moving forward.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to create spaces for residents to build community and engage in a shared vision for the City of Boston,” said Jessicah Pierre. “Serving as the Chief Communications Officer for the city that raised me has been the honor of my lifetime and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue to serve in this new capacity.”

Pierre has served as Chief Communications Officer for the City of Boston under the leadership of Mayor Michelle Wu since December 2021, driving communications and messaging strategy for the City of Boston. In this role, she served as the lead communications director, spokesperson and advisor to the Mayor elevating the City of Boston’s brand and the Wu administration’s policy priorities to Boston residents, the media, funders, community organizations, and partners. She has also executed the City’s biggest events such as Mayor Wu’s annual State of the City addresses. In alignment with Mayor Wu’s goals, Pierre has ensured the City of Boston’s messaging is accessible to everyone. She has led outreach to multilingual media platforms and deepened relationships with community-based media. She has also spearheaded the City’s partnerships with content creators to help reach residents where they are—executing on the City of Boston’s first ever Content Creator Summit.

Media guidelines for Mayor Wu’s swearing-in ceremony and additional details on the events and activations happening the week of the inauguration will be shared at a later date.