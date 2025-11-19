More than 180 Attend Inaugural ‘Go for MGH’ Shining Stars Gala in Charlestown

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

More than 180 community members filled the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown on Thursday, October 23, for the inaugural GO for MGH Shining Stars Gala, an event created to raise funds for the Gynecologic Oncology and Infusion Services at Massachusetts General Hospital. The event was a strong success, raising more than $50,000 to support this mission.

GO for MGH is a new Charlestown-based nonprofit dedicated to improving outcomes for — and supporting — patients of the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Gynecologic Oncology. The organization raises funds to both benefit and recognize the exceptional nursing staff who provide front-line care, and to support the Center’s gynecologic research and educational efforts, including training and conferences that advance cancer care.

Gynecologic cancers such as ovarian, uterine, cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers are often called “silent killers.” They can develop with few or no symptoms and are tragically frequently diagnosed at later stages, when treatment options are more limited and outcomes more uncertain.

The Knights of Columbus was transformed for the evening, with Merrimack College Austin Scholars volunteering their time to set up the space, which featured stunning floral designs from Junebug Florist and Artwork from Amy Kennedy Slesar.

The evening included a special recognition of four “Shining Star” nurses who represent the compassion and excellence of the MGH team: Ashley Finerty, RN; Alexyss Femino, RN; Elizabeth DiTavi, RN; and Erin Tombari, NP. Each Shining Star received a recognition gift, and Elaine Donavon, on behalf of Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata and State Representative Dan Ryan, presented official congratulations from both the City of Boston and the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

A special thank you was extended to the event’s Platinum Sponsors: EY; Jane Reitz Real Estate; Tracy Shea Real Estate Team; Jeff and Katie Alitz; Nora and Dan Blake; Kathleen Moynihan Flock; Paul and Cindy Gamble; Andrew Hally and Gina Conslyman; and Kevin and Sheila Walsh. Their leadership and support helped make the inaugural gala possible.

Dr. Sara Bouberhan, Gynecologic Medical Oncologist and Co-Director of the MGH Gynecologic Program, shared remarks on the importance of genetic testing, new treatment advances now available, and the critical need for women to remain vigilant about routine check-ups and screening.