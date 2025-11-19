New England Aquarium Invites Families to Special Screening of Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo

The New England Aquarium is hosting a family movie night during Thanksgiving weekend with a special screening of Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo on the Simons Theatre’s five-story giant screen.

This family-friendly evening offers audiences the chance to revisit the ocean adventure that introduced millions to the wonders of marine life, from clownfish and blue tangs to sea turtles and white sharks. The screening provides an opportunity to connect beloved animated characters with the real animals and conservation work that visitors can explore throughout the Aquarium.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Doors open at 5:30 p.m and the movie begins promptly at 6:00 p.m.. The screening will be held at the New England Aquarium Simons Theatre, 1 Central Wharf, Boston, MA 02110.

Concessions, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy, assorted beverages, and themed cocktails, will be available for purchase. Additionally, a holiday gift shop popup in the theater lobby will allow guests to complete their seasonal shopping while supporting the Aquarium’s mission.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.neaq.org/movienight25.