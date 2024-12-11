Charlestown People: Lauren Lundin

By Tracy Iannelli

Lauren Lundin is brave, unapologetic, and candid, she is a Charlestown person through and through. Her journey from substance use to recovery is unique to her, but all too common in Charlestown. Except for a brief relocation to Everett, she has lived here her entire life. While once she could not wait to leave, now she loves it.

Charlestown is the oldest neighborhood in Massachusetts, with the overwhelming majority of early residents from Ireland. With County Kerry grandparents who immigrated to Charlestown, Lauren’s roots span from Monument Square to Mishawum Park. Raised on Allston Street by a single mom and a father who was in and out of her life, the four Lundin kids didn’t have much. But, they did have a determined single mom, Claire Sullivan—who was a caring, loving mother, and strived to make a home in spite of the turmoil in their lives. As an “at risk” kid, Lauren grew up quickly.

A fond holiday memory for Lauren was making trifle with her mom—a woman who would do grocery shopping at Johnnie’s FoodMaster and talk to everyone there, taking four hours or more. Throughout her childhood, Lauren experienced the Bunker Hill Parade and the Bunker Hill Hillbillies kickoff, and quickly learned that Halloween at Monument Square was where you could find the “good candy.” Whole Foods is in the location where Johnnie’s Supermarket once was, and it is there that I met Lauren’s babysitter—Brenda Dacy. She remembers an adventurous child who climbed to the top of the refrigerator, and would not come down. Longstanding relationships like this are common in Charlestown—a close-knit community with less than 20,000 residents in one square mile.

At seventeen, Lauren’s recreational drug use turned to harder and harder drugs. At 19, Lauren attended a college party and met her future husband. They eloped when she was 25. Her first son was born at 26, as Claire was slowly dying of lung cancer. When Claire passed away, the town organized a fund raiser—called a “time” — at the Knights of Columbus and everyone in town attended. Charlestown still does this as a community, wrapping its’ arms around families who need comfort.

While Lauren’s marriage looked healthy on the outside, on the inside Lauren struggled in full-blown addiction. Divorce ended their 12-year marriage, and Lauren had to learn how to live independently—paying bills, getting a job, and—most importantly—dealing with her trauma without self-medicating. Becoming her own person became the first step.

In 2019, the onset of covid brought intense isolation to Lauren as she fought to turn the corner to sobriety. She was desperately in need of support and community. Others felt the same. During the pandemic there arose the opportunity to connect with those who were struggling with recovery. One significant event was the unofficial formation of the “Covid Defense Group”. What began as a 15 person meeting outside at the bleachers, soon grew many times over. The group’s help and friendship led to twice a day meetings, followed by fellowship. While Charlestown once had the reputation for bank robberies, car break-ins, and families who lost sons and daughters to addiction; some folks were now on their way to recovery—and helping others. And, as of May 2019, so was Lauren.

After a brief stint in retail at Assembly Square, Lauren came to the YMCA as Membership Director—a role which enables her to connect with people, help them, be social, and focus on healthy living. Some of those friends and acquaintances from her recovery groups keep in touch. Fellow recovery group members have their own boxing space, or just drop by to say hello. The connection is strong, and empathetic. All celebrate Lauren’s five-year sobriety milestone.

While attending an AA meeting, Lauren saw a handsome man across the room and wanted to meet him—which she did. Doug and Lauren became friends, helping each other continue recovery; then grew closer. They were present for each other through those dark times, without judgement. The 12 Step program is a difficult one, which requires facing one’s wrongdoings honestly and objectively, and acknowledging them to a higher power. It can be painful and freeing at the same time.

As we spoke, Lauren shared how important it is to her to “do the Town Justice” in her life. She is so grateful for the way that Charlestown has shaped her, and then saved her—with a lot of fits and starts in between. Today, as a beautiful strong woman with black hair and blue eyes, Lauren is as loving as she is full of townie pride.

This Christmas, Lauren and Doug will be in their apartment with Lauren’s sons, a home cooked meal, some gifts and gratitude. While they probably won’t make trifle, it will be a full circle moment in the heart of Charlestown. Experience has shown Lauren that everyone has something traumatic that they deal with—some of it is visible, and some is buried deep within. Like her ancestors in County Kerry, Lauren knew strife and hardship. While Charlestown can be a wonderful place to grow up, for Lauren it took some black Irish grit to embrace her second chance.