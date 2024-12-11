News Briefs

Ryan Playground grand opening ceremony

Ryan Playground at 75 Alford Street in Charlestown, known for its Little League and softball diamonds, waterfront promenade, batting cages, roller hockey rink, children’s play area, and its unique waterfront location on the Mystic River will be having a grand opening ceremony on December 17, at 1:30 p.m.

The renovation was a multi-year design process, which included shared community meetings with Boston Planning and Development Agency’s PLAN Charlestown, BTD’s Sullivan Square and Rutherford Ave redesign efforts, and private development such as Hood Green. Features include an earthen berm to prevent flooding from sea level rise and storm events through 2070, renovated fields for Little League, softball, baseball, and soccer, a relocated street hockey rink, a new playground and splash pad, pathways and sports lighting, benches and drinking fountains, a paved riverwalk with gathering spaces for the community, and many new trees and planted areas. Generous funding participation comes from the Community Preservation Act, the Charlestown Community Impact Fund, and the City’s capital budget.

The public is invited to attend the ceremonies next Tuesday.