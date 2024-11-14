Wu Signs Order to Adjust Property Tax Exemption for Veterans

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Veterans’ Services Commissioner Rob Santiago, City Councilors, and veterans to sign an order that adjusts the property tax exemption for Boston veterans to better match the increased cost of living. This exemption increase, originally filed in the City Council by Councilor Brian Worrell, aims to increase affordability and housing ownership opportunities for eligible veterans. The order signed yesterday increases the base exemption annually by an amount equal to the increase in the cost of living as determined by the Consumer Price Index. Mayor Wu also announced a second round of Veterans Services’ Bridge the Gap Mini-Grant Program, with grants totaling $200,000 to support local organizations that work with veterans and their families.

“Our veterans and their families risk everything and sacrifice to ensure Boston and our country is free and safe. As the cost of living increases, we’re proud to stand with our colleagues on the City Council and at the State House to help our veterans make a home here in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This Veterans Day, we’re also proud to launch another round of grant funding for organizations with existing connections to our veterans that help them access the services they’ve earned.”

“The Mayor’s Office of Veterans’ Services is dedicated to supporting the well-being of veterans, service members, and their families, and ensuring that Boston remains a welcoming and affordable home for them,” said Veterans’ Services Commissioner Robert Santiago. “The Bridge the Gap Mini-Grant Program will offer crucial support to local organizations committed to serving our veteran and military communities. This initiative will help address unmet needs and fill any gaps that may remain even after other benefits are accessed.”

“I was proud to introduce this tax order to ensure our veterans see an increase in their property tax exemption and that they can see this exemption tied to cost-of-living increases in future years,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell. “I’m thrilled that Boston will continue to maintain its reputation for supporting its veterans by being one of the first cities in this state to opt into this program.”

Boston opted in to adjust the property tax exemption following the Legislature’s passing of the HERO Act signed by Governor Maura Healey in August, which allows for individual municipalities to increase their exemption for eligible veterans. The property tax exemption is granted to Purple Heart recipients, Gold Star parents, veterans with a service-related disability, and surviving spouses. The cost of living adjustment will happen annually beginning in FY26.

“We’re grateful to Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for supporting the HERO Act’s expanded property tax exemptions for our veterans,” said Secretary Jon Santiago of the State’s Executive Office of Veterans Services. “Through efforts like this, Boston is setting an example in honoring the service of our veterans with real, impactful support.”

Before today’s signing by the Mayor, the property tax exemption adjustment was introduced by Councilor Worrell and passed unanimously by the City Council on October 23. Residents can learn more about the exemption and how to apply here.

Mayor Wu also announced the city will soon open applications for a second round of Bridge the Gap Mini-Grants, designed to support veterans, service members, and their families. The mini-grants will be awarded to organizations that support the veteran community of Boston and “bridge the gap” that may exist for veterans after accessing other benefits. The grant program, the first of its kind for the City, initially launched in May, with 12 local veterans groups benefiting from the first round of funding. Due to demand for the financial support, the City is launching a second round of applications for the mini-grants.

Funds for this round will be used to support Boston nonprofits that help veterans with key issue areas, including: housing, transportation, health and wellness, upward economic mobility, legal services, and educational programming. A total of $200,000 is available across the second round, with individual applicants able to apply for up to $9,999 in funding. Applicants can apply here starting Tuesday, November 12 through March 6, 2025.

“Thanks to the generous grant from the Mayor’s Office of Veterans’ Services, we’ve been able to make an immediate difference for our veterans,” said Christine Kelly, Residential Coordinator of Patriot Homes, South Boston NDC’s affordable housing development for veterans. “With this funding, we’ve provided essential furniture for two tenants, distributed items from local food stores and pharmacies, and even arranged for a private van service to take residents shopping each week. This grant has truly enhanced their quality of life, supporting comfort, access, and independence.”

“We are deeply grateful for the grant from the City of Boston’s Office of Veterans’ Services, which aids our programs at Brighton Marine. The veterans who come to us for services attend our coffee hour, group and individual therapy, and more. Vitally, they find a community space that is safe, structured, and affirming where they can share their unique stories as they relate to the trauma of war, the challenges of adjusting to subsequent civilian life, and the stressors they encounter every day. They find camaraderie, meaning, and validation, which is enormously helpful,” said Italian Home for Children CEO Susan Keays.