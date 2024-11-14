CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Election update – Due to a lack of candidates, the Charlestown Neighborhood Council has announced that the upcoming election, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024, will not take place as planned. New council members will be seated in December 2024, and the election process will resume in January 2025 to fill the remaining precinct seats.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council encourages all residents interested in serving their community to consider running in the next election cycle. For more information or to get involved, visit www.cnc02129.org or contact the Charlestown Neighborhood Council at [email protected].

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Thursday, November 21, 2024, 7 PM – 46 High Street – The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person public meeting at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, on Thursday, November 21, at 7 PM. The sole agenda item will be the proposed 46 High Street project. A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions.