Greater Boston Food Bank’s 19th annual Chain of Giving

Special to the Times

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, held its 19th annual Chain of Giving event, an annual tradition uniting elected officials, local advocates, business leaders and community members to raise awareness and mitigate holiday food insecurity. The event, sponsored by Biogen and National Grid, draws attention to the persistence of food insecurity in the state and GBFB’s Hunger Free Holidays campaign.

As GBFB strives to offer nutritious and culturally sensitive food to families in need this holiday season, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and GBFB President and CEO Catherine D’Amato shared remarks highlighting the critical need to address food insecurity in the Bay State. Over 150 participants then formed a human chain to pass nearly 1,200 turkeys from a delivery truck through GBFB’s warehouse that would later be donated to families in need. This represents only a portion of the 46,000 turkeys and other holiday and daily food items the nonprofit expects to distribute to pantries across Eastern Massachusetts throughout the holidays.

“The holidays are a time for celebration with family and friends, but many families in Massachusetts are struggling to provide for their basic needs. Our neighbors in financial distress are often having to make tough decisions between buying food or paying for housing, healthcare, or transportation,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “That’s why our administration takes a community-wide approach to hunger and we work hand in hand with community partners like GBFB every day. In Massachusetts, we work hard, we work smart, and we work together to be there for our neighbors in need. And we will double down our work on the root causes of food insecurity, to end hunger once and for all.“

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Commissioner Jeffrey McCue of MA Department of Transitional Assistance, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, as well as several other state and local officials joined the tradition, alongside the beloved mascots for the Red Sox and Patriots.

“The Greater Boston Food Bank provides vital support for our residents who are facing food insecurity, and I am so grateful for their continued dedication to creating a healthy and nourished community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Chain of Giving is a wonderful and inspiring tradition that provides essential relief to our residents who lack resources during the holiday season, and I look forward to continuing our partnership in order to end food scarcity in the city.”

Following the Chain of Giving, GBFB celebrated the opening of its new refrigeration unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the organization’s efforts to rightsize its warehouse to support the state’s historic need for food assistance. The new unit stores 400 pallets of perishable food; including highly sought-after and nutritious items such as produce, eggs, and dairy, allowing GBFB to distribute up to an estimated eight million additional meals each year.

Food insecurity has solidified as a post-pandemic, everyday lived experience for 1 in 3 Massachusetts residents – nearly 2 million individuals – according to GBFB’s annual study on food access and equity. The event and accompanying fundraiser come at a time of sustained hunger brought on by an unsustainable cost of living and intersecting affordability crises in housing, groceries, healthcare and childcare. The study also revealed disparities in food access among households of color, LGBTQ+ households, and those with children.

“With soaring costs of housing, food, and daycare, these financial burdens often force families to make tough choices, like sacrificing meals to meet other essential needs,” said Catherine D’Amato, GBFB President and CEO. “While these stresses may peak during the holidays, families need food year-round, not just at Thanksgiving. Massachusetts can achieve hunger-free status, but it requires collective action. Let’s work together to advocate for policies that ensure food security for all.”

Wellesley Girl Scout Troop Wins Nally Award

Each year, GBFB honors outstanding young people who have championed hunger-relief in their communities with the Nally Award. Established in 2006, the award is named after Danny and Betsy Nally, who at ages 8 and 6, started their very first turkey drive for GBFB. This year’s Nally Award was presented to Wellesley’s Girl Scout Troop 64049, who graciously donated their cookie sales profits to GBFB after learning about the impact of childhood hunger.

The troop of 15 fifth graders, who have typically donated cookie sale funds toward wildlife-related causes, was shocked to learn that other children in their community – their age and younger – face hunger. After doing their own research, they agreed to donate to GBFB to help end hunger here.

To learn more about The Greater Boston Food Bank or to join its annual Hunger Free Holidays campaign, visit GBFB.org/holidays,

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and one of the largest food banks in the country. For nearly half a century, GBFB has fueled Eastern Massachusetts’ hunger-relief system, putting nearly 90 million healthy meals on tables across the region each year. Over 600 community-based pantries and other local partners in 190 cities and towns depend on GBFB to provide access to healthy food for 600,000 people every month. GBFB is committed to the belief that access to healthy food is a human right regardless of an individual’s circumstances. Through policy, partnerships, and providing free, nutritious, and culturally responsive food, GBFB is committed to addressing the root causes of food insecurity while promoting racial, gender and economic equity in food access. Together, we have the power to end hunger here. For more information and to help us help others, visit us at GBFB.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@gr8bosfoodbank) and Instagram, or call us at 617.427.5200.

NEW Health is proud to announce the recipients of the John Foster and Elaine Wilson Community Health Scholarships

For the John Foster Scholarship, we’re thrilled to congratulate Abadit Wineh, a dedicated Community Health Worker at NEW Health since 2022. Abi’s unwavering commitment to service has been remarkable, and we’re excited to support her as she pursues her master’s in public health at UMass Lowell. The John Foster scholarship is designed for employees like Abi who are passionate about advancing their careers in healthcare.

For the Elaine Wilson Scholarship, we’re honored to recognize Juliana Vitello, whose deep dedication to women’s health and labor and delivery nursing has truly moved us. As she works toward her nursing degree at Emmanuel College, we look forward to seeing her continue making a difference in the lives of others.

Please join us in celebrating these outstanding awardees and all the incredible applicants who shared their inspiring stories of service and dedication to healthcare.