News Briefs

Charlestown Historical Society Hosts Annual Historic Cemetery Tour

The Charlestown Historical Society invites the public to its annual historic cemetery tour at Phipps Burial Ground, taking place on Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 PM. The tour will be led by Dr. Tim Riordan, Vice President of the Charlestown Historical Society, who will share his extensive knowledge of Charlestown’s rich history through the lives and stories of those buried at this significant site.

Located at the Phipps Burial Ground, the event offers a unique opportunity to explore the historical figures of Charlestown, learning about their contributions to the community and their connections to Charlestown’s broader history. Dr. Riordan, a respected historian and archaeologist, will guide attendees through the headstones, discussing notable individuals and the historic events that shaped the town.

“This tour provides a meaningful way to connect with the past and understand the people who lived in Charlestown centuries ago,” says Dr. Riordan. “Through the stories of those who came before us, we gain a deeper appreciation for the history and legacy of our town.”

The event is free and open to the public, though donations to support the Charlestown Historical Society’s preservation efforts are appreciated. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Parking is available at the burial ground.

For more information, please visit the Charlestown Historical Society’s website at www.charlestownhistoricalsociety.org or contact the society at [email protected].

Josiah Quincy Elementary School 177th Dragons F.I.R.E. Fundraiser on Thursday, November 21

Join the Josiah Quincy Elementary School on Thursday, November 21 as they celebrate 177 years in the Boston community with their annual Dragons F.I.R.E Fundraiser and their quest to raise $177,000 to support more than 725 students grades K0 to grade 5! Enjoy a 10-course Chinese banquet dinner and open bar (beer and wine included), and a live JQES student-led lion dragon dance performance! In addition to buying individual tickets to the event, we also have lots of other ways to show your support, including program book advertisements and several sponsorship opportunities.

Thursday, November 21 | 5:30PM-9:00PM | Empire Garden Restaurant, Chinatown

SupportJQES.org

Boston-area Landlord Arraigned on pandemic Relief Fraud Charges

A landlord with properties in East Boston, Chelsea and Revere was arraigned on charges related to fraudulent applications for pandemic-era housing relief in Suffolk Superior Court on October 17, 2024.

Steven Stoico is charged with 3 counts of Larceny Over $1,200, 4 counts of Attempt to Commit Larceny Over $1,200, and 1 count of Solicitation to Commit Larceny Over $1,200 for allegedly filing seven false applications for rental assistance during the pandemic. Three of the seven fraudulent applications were granted allegedly resulting in payments of $95,400 to Stoico. The remaining four applications that sought $136,200 in rental assistance were denied.

“I want to thank Attorney General Campbell’s team and the OIG investigative team for pursuing this case,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said. “Given the high cost of housing, misuse of rental assistance, as alleged in this case, is egregious. Therefore, it is imperative that people who abuse these government resources are held accountable.”

The Office of the Inspector General investigated the case and the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Celebrate the Holidays on Boston’s Historic Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail® Foundation invites revelers to celebrate this holiday season on the annual Historic Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s historic sites and centuries of history, makes these merry 60-minute tours a perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls offered select Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. from November 22 through December 28.

Led by 19th-century Dickensian costumed guides departing from the Visitor Information Center on Boston Common, the Strolls are complete with a tour of holiday lights and Christmas trees along the Freedom Trail while learning about 19th-century holiday traditions. Following the Stroll, guests receive discounts off museum store purchases at Freedom Trail sites, including the Old South Meeting House, Old State House, Paul Revere House, and Old North Church’s Heritage and Gift Shops (valid with any Historic Holiday Stroll receipt from November through December).

“The Foundation’s official Holiday Strolls are a great way to create excitement for and usher in the season each year,” said Suzanne Segura Taylor, Freedom Trail Foundation Executive Director. “Strolls’ participants will be given a glimpse into the unique holiday traditions practiced throughout history, while experiencing Boston’s historic sites and iconic Freedom Trail.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children for public tours. The Strolls may also be scheduled as private group tours pending availability. The Freedom Trail Foundation continues to offer daily public Official Freedom Trail Tours® throughout November and December and during the winter months. All Freedom Trail tours are available as private family or group tours by reservation. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Historic Holiday Strolls and Freedom Trail Tours, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org and for group tour reservations, please call 617-357-8300 press “0.”