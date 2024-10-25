Free flu and Covid-19 vaccines available throughout Boston 

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is encouraging all Boston residents ages 6 months and older to get vaccinated for Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 ahead of the peak of respiratory virus season. Vaccines are especially recommended for residents who are ages 65 and older, at high risk for severe COVID-19, or have never received a COVID-19 vaccine.

To increase access to vaccinations, the Boston Public Health Commission in partnership with the City of Boston and Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) are hosting several free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the city. Appointments are not necessary, and residents are encouraged to bring their health insurance cards if they have one. However, insurance and identification are not required.

The dates and locations are:

• Thursday, October 24, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at City Hall Room 115

• Tuesday, October 29, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the BCYF Hyde Park Community Center

• Saturday, November 2, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the BCYF Mattahunt Community Center

• Monday, November 4, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the BCYF Paris Street Community Center

• Thursday, November 7, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the BCYF Curley Community Center

More dates and locations will be added, and residents can visit boston.gov/respiratory-protection for the latest information and additional resources.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 and the flu,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “During the fall and winter months, we strongly recommend all Boston residents receive updated vaccines and stay home if they have symptoms of respiratory viral illness.”

“We are happy to continue our partnership with BPHC on these clinics to ensure that Boston residents have access to these vaccines in their own neighborhoods,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth and Families.

The Boston Public Health Commission is also launching a new multilingual campaign that features community members providing tips about how to stay healthy. The Stay Healthy Boston campaign will be in MBTA subways and buses this fall and winter and include information about the small, daily choices that residents can make to keep their bodies healthy and prevent illness.

The Commission continues to monitor COVID-19 and flu levels in wastewater. Wastewater monitoring helps with early detection and provides an early warning of severe infections that can lead to hospitalization and death in high-risk populations. Current data show COVID-19 levels are low or moderate in all Boston neighborhoods except Allston-Brighton, where COVID-19 wastewater levels are currently considered high. In the past week, BPHC found the flu virus in wastewater from Mattapan and Roxbury, indicating that the flu virus is already in Boston and people should get vaccinated before it spreads more widely.

Because there are now effective vaccines and better treatment options for viral respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19, and RSV, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its recommendations.

Everyone ages six months and older is encouraged to get the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines. This includes those who received previous vaccinations or had COVID-19 because protection and natural immunity wanes over time. Pregnant parents, babies, and older adults should consult their health care professional about RSV vaccinations.

Symptoms like fever, chills, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue are commonly associated with viral respiratory illnesses such as the flu and COVID-19. Adults aged 65 and older, children younger than 5 years old, pregnant people, and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for severe infections. Anyone who is recovering from a respiratory illness or is high-risk should take additional precautions.