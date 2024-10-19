Bunker Hill 250 Coalition, Wu launch Countdown to 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Bunker Hill 250 Coalition and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched Bunker Hill: Revolution Ignited, a 250-day countdown to the commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, which took place on June 17, 1775, and signaled to the British and the world that the American patriots were resolved to their fight for independence.

Hosted by the National Park Service, Mayor Wu and representatives of the 35-member Bunker Hill 250 Coalition were joined by Representative Dan Ryan, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, National Parks of Boston Superintendent Michael Creasey, and students from the Warren Prescott School in Charlestown.

“Our nation’s rich history is rooted in Boston, and the Battle of Bunker Hill marks one of the most pivotal moments in our path to independence,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful for our community partners who are working hard to highlight and commemorate these historic events and look forward to seeing all the ways we connect Boston’s history to our stories today.”

“Charlestown played a significant role in America’s fight for independence, and the members of the Bunker Hill 250 coalition are committed to preserving this important part of American history. During the next 250 days leading up to the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, we invite everyone to learn more about this important event and its importance to the Revolution,” said Amanda Zettel of the Bunker Hill 250 coalition.

At the event held at the Bunker Hill Monument in front of the statue of William Prescott, who led the Provincial soldiers, the Bunker Hill 250 Coalition unveiled a model of the countdown kiosks that will be installed at Charlestown’s Sullivan and Thompson Squares. These kiosks and the Bunker Hill 250 website BunkerHill250.org will bring public awareness to the upcoming statewide educational events and programs related to commemorating and understanding the importance of the historic battle and how we can learn from it today. National Park Service rangers and the Charlestown Militia fired a ceremonial musket volley to mark the beginning of the countdown.

“The next 250 days and the 250th Anniversary commemoration on June 17 provide the opportunity to remind Boston, America, and the world that Charlestown was the site of one of the most pivotal moments in the creation of American liberty and how the work of building freedom and democracy continues to this day,” said Rep. Dan Ryan.

Michael Creasey, Superintendent of the National Parks of Boston, which is a member of the Bunker Hill 250 coalition said, “Two and half centuries after the Battle of Bunker Hill and the American Revolution, the American project is not finished, and over the next 250 days and beyond, each one of us in every generation since that battle can ask ourselves: how we can shape the future, contribute to our country, and improve the lives of others.”

“The Battle of Bunker Hill, the USS Constitution, and the Freedom Trail all call attention to Charlestown’s role in the development of our nation, and we are excited that more people in Massachusetts, America, and the world will be learning more of this important history and visiting sites in Massachusetts like Bunker Hill over the next year,” said Kate Fox, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism.

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, we’re not just honoring history; we’re also investing in our future,” said Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao. “By attracting visitors from around the world, we’re creating opportunities for businesses across Massachusetts. Together, as Team Massachusetts, we can leverage this milestone to showcase our state’s vibrant economy, talented workforce, and unmatched quality of life. Let’s make this anniversary a catalyst for growth and prosperity.

The United States will commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17th, 2025. The Battle was one of the nation’s most important events. While the American patriots were defeated at the Battle of Bunker Hill, they proved they could hold their own against the superior British Army. The fierce fight demoralized the British and accelerated the movement toward American independence.