Wu to Host Town Hall Tonight

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

There will be a Charlestown Town Hall, hosted by Mayor Wu, tonight, Thursday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the Charlestown High School Auditorium.

The town hall will center on the City’s Residential Tax Relief Proposal, a vital initiative aimed at stabilizing taxes and safeguarding our residents from sudden property tax increases. Your participation in this conversation is crucial for our community.

Mayor Wu’s Residential Tax Relief Proposal

As the city faces an increase in property values, Mayor Wu has introduced a plan that would allow the City to stabilize residential and commercial shares of the tax levy and prevent a dramatic shift of the property tax levy on residential property, which would otherwise occur as a matter of law.

Without action, Boston residents could see a 28% spike in quarter-to-quarter residential property tax bills in January.

This town hall will dive into the details of this proposal, which has already passed the Boston City Council and the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Why is this Important?

This proposal was passed by the City Council in June, and the MA House of Representatives in July, and is currently still pending at the State Legislature. Without approval, homeowners and renters could face a dramatic increase in their property taxes, while commercial property owners would receive a massive tax cut. With approval, commercial taxes will still have a modest decrease but residents would be protected from a tax spike. This proposal would also provide additional support to small businesses, keeping our local economy balanced and strong.

Key Discussion Points

What the Residential Tax Relief Proposal entails

How the proposal will stabilize tax bills both for residential and commercial taxpayers

How the City has adapted this proposal in response to feedback

The status of this proposal and what residents can do to support its passage

The town hall is an opportunity for residents to ask questions, share concerns, and learn how this proposal could impact property taxes and the overall health of our community. Mayor Wu and her senior leadership will be present to provide updates, discuss the path forward, and answer any questions you may have.