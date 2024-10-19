Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair Returns

The Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair (BIABF) celebrates its 46th year at the Hynes Convention Center in Downtown Boston, November 8-10. This three-day event welcomes the top international dealers offering the most sought-after collections of fine and rare books, maps, photographs, illustrations, and ephemera on the global market. In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America (ABAA), a series of special events and programs will be presented in Boston. For information, visit www.abaa.org/bostonbookfair or call 617-938-8879.

More than 100 rare book dealers from Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, Serbia, the UK, and 19 U.S. states will exhibit an alluring treasure trove for seasoned bibliophiles and first-time attendees. Prices range from the millions to the eminently affordable. Whether immaculately preserved or intriguingly weathered, each item tells its own story. Booksellers hold a seemingly bottomless wealth of knowledge, both artistically and historically, about each item in their collections. A complete list of exhibitors can be found at https://www.abaa.org/bostonbookfair/exhibitor-list1

“We are thrilled to be capping off a year-long celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the ABAA in Boston,” says Julie Roper, CEO of Capricorn Event Management, LLC, who has managed the Boston Book Fair since 2015. “This milestone year marks a significant evolution of the organization, characterized by a shift in the diversity of its membership and the material it promotes. Notably in Boston, there has been an increase in women ABAA dealers and a younger, more diverse audience at the Fair, reflecting an ongoing and longtime commitment to fostering growth.”

Whether browsing or buying, the Fair offers something for every taste and budget—books on art, politics, travel, cooking, science, sport, natural history, first editions, Americana, fashion, music, children’s books, and much more—appealing to a range of collectors and casual browsers. From the historic and academic to the religious and spiritual, from the exotic to everyday—the Fair represents every conceivable genre and subject. Attendees will have the unique chance to view rare and historic museum-quality items, offered by some of the most prestigious members of the trade. The event features fine and rare printed materials from around the world, including illuminated manuscripts, modern first editions, ephemera, photographs, maps, and autographs, as well as antiquarian books on a vast array of topics.

In recent years, the BIABF has increasingly captured the attention of novice and young collectors seeking one-of-a-kind offerings at more accessible price points. For those wanting to start a collection without breaking the bank, there will be dealers offering “Discovery” items priced at $100 or less.

“In 2024, we reflect on our 75-year history and the transformative changes that have shaped the antiquarian book trade,” says ABAA Executive Director Susan Benne. “Founded in the aftermath of World War II, the ABAA emerged as a beacon of international cooperation among booksellers, with its formation mirroring a broader collaborative spirit in the world. We continue to adapt and innovate, embrace new forms of material, and expand our reach to serve an evolving community of collectors and enthusiasts. With a rich history and forward-looking approach, we remain at the forefront of the trade, poised to shape its future for generations to come.” The Boston Book Fair is sanctioned by the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America (ABAA) and the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers (ILAB).

Hours and Admission

Friday, November 8, Opening Night, 4-8p.m. Tickets: $25 (available online or at the box office)

Saturday, November 9, 12-7p.m. Free admission. Sunday, November 10, 11a.m.-4p.m. Free admission