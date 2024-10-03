Haymakers for Hope’s Annual ‘Belles of The Brawl’ Boxing Charity Event Set for October 10

‘Everyday individuals have a shared goal of wanting to fight for a cure for cancer. Haymakers for Hope’s 11th annual “Belles of the Brawl” takes this idea of fighting for a cure literally, with an all-women’s boxing charity event. This event takes place at the cutting-edge MGM Music Hall at Fenway for the third year in a row. Tickets are now on sale for the event, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and fights beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 10.

This month, thirty brave women living and working in the Greater Boston area will compete in boxing matches throughout the night, against equally skilled opponents to help raise money for cancer research, awareness, survivorship, and care. In preparation for the big event, each fighter is strategically paired with a boxing gym and coach to guide them through the vigorous four-month training cycle. All participants train individually and within small, intimate groups, learning the fundamentals of the sweet science, while creating lasting bonds with their trainers and Haymakers for Hope colleagues. Haymakers for Hope is much more than a cancer fundraiser.

Since its initial event in 2011, Haymakers for Hope has raised more than $32 million for cancer research, awareness, survivorship, and care. The organization has transformed more than 1,200 ordinary participants into extraordinary amateur fighters. The women gearing up for their boxing debut at this years’ “Belles of the Brawl,” have raised over $330,000 and counting!

“The 2024 Belles lineup screams Boston Strong with a community of the most courageous and brave women we could’ve asked to participate,” says Co-Founder Andrew Myerson. “As Haymakers continues to host this empowering event annually, each year we’re amazed at the remarkable turnout and continuous inspiration of our home base and surrounding communities.”

Haymakers for Hope “Belles of the Brawl’’ fights are scheduled for three, two-minute rounds, and the entire boxing card is sanctioned by USA Boxing. General admission tickets are $85 and are available for purchase at www.haymakersforhope.org. In addition to their ongoing boxing events expanding to Miami Florida, Haymakers is continuously growing in impact by implementing the brand-new survivorship boxing and fitness program in 2025 ‘Haymakers Fight Continued’, to raise awareness for those personally affected by cancer.

About Haymakers for Hope:

Haymakers for Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, care, and survivorship through organized charitable boxing events. Founded in 2010 by Andrew Myerson and Julie Anne Kelly, Haymakers for Hope, has helped raise over $32 million to knock out cancer. For more information, visit us at www.haymakersforhope.org, friend us at Facebook and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.