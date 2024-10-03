Coletta Zapata Schedules Hearing to Discuss Utility Work Notification

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata will hold a hearing on Tuesday, October 15, at 2 p.m. in the Iannella Chamber to discuss utility street work coordination, notification, and compliance post-completion of any excavation project impacting public streets and sidewalks. Coletta Zapata introduced the hearing order in September, given the lack of accountability for utility companies that fail to return streets in good condition following street work. Co-sponsors of the hearing include Councilor Enrique Pepen (District 5) of Hyde Park.

“While the investments in our street and sidewalk infrastructure are necessary, the utility work takes a prolonged period and impacts our quality of life from the lack of parking, street and sidewalk blockages, and conflicting detour delays. Residents need proper and timely notifications for when utility construction will occur, and we need better city-wide infrastructure to ensure proper internal and external notifications,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “I’m hopeful the conversation will allow us to adequately understand oversight and enforcement for ongoing utility work in our neighborhoods and the needed investments to support city departments in response to utility company negligence.”

Residents have reported encountering hazardous conditions that make it difficult to navigate streets during school pick-ups and drop-offs and miss life-saving medical treatment appointments during ongoing utility work in the neighborhood. Additionally, small businesses have reported challenges operating due to reduced foot traffic.

“Ensuring timely and transparent communication regarding utility work is essential for the well-being of our city. Residents need to be made aware of any work being done on their street, as this can significantly impact their day-to-day lives. This hearing represents an important step as I’m excited to work with my colleagues to implement this practice across the city, fostering a safer and more connected environment for everyone.” said Councilor Enrique Pepen (District 5).

Members of the administration invited to participate include:

Deputy Chief for Infrastructure and Design

Superintendent of Streets

Public Works Supervisor

Supervisor of Utility Compliance and Coordination

Boston Transportation Traffic Management

Chief Information Officer, Department of Innovation and Technology

Representatives from Utility Companies expected include:

Boston Water and Sewer Commission

Eversource

National Grid

Verizon

This docket was referred to the Committee on City Services and Innovation Technology chaired by Councilor Enrique Pepen (District 5) of Hyde Park. The hearing order can be found at bit.ly/Utility_Hearing. Community members are encouraged to testify virtually or in person. For additional information, including how to testify, please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].