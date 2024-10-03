NEW Health Charlestown Hosts Free Community Outdoor Pilates Fusion Class

Special to Patriot-Bridge

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) recently sponsored a free outdoor Pilates Fusion class led by local instructor, Jennifer Phelan. The outdoor Pilates Fusion session was held on Sunday, outside the Bunker Hill Monument. This high-energy, complimentary class was a mix of Pilates, barre and core sculpting as attendees clear their minds, move their bodies and enjoy the fresh air with Jennifer, an award-winning Pilates instructor. Jennifer has more than 15 years of experience and owns JPPilates in Charlestown, which offers in-studio, outdoor and video classes. Spots for the Pilates class should be reserved online in advance.

After class, all participants were invited to learn about the new pharmacy that opened at the NEW Health Charlestown location earlier this year and pharmacy gift bags will also be provided. Pharmacy services are available for everyone in the community, in addition to NEW Health patients– services are available in English and Spanish. This is only one of two pharmacies for the entire neighborhood, so it fulfilled a critical need. The Charlestown site is located at 15 Tufts Street, which is just a short walk from Bunker Hill Monument.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.