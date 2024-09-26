MWRA Advisory Board Board elects new Executive Committee

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) Advisory Board is pleased to announce the election of its new Executive Committee. This year marks a significant change as John Sanchez, the long-time representative for the Town of Burlington, steps down as Chair and retires from the Board. Last year, Mr. Sanchez stepped into the role of Chair during a critical period, providing stabilizing leadership and guiding the Board through essential transitions. His thoughtful contributions have greatly shaped the Board’s direction and advocacy efforts.

“We are sad to see John retire after twenty-one years of service on the Advisory Board,” said Matthew Romero, Executive Director of the MWRA Advisory Board. “His dedication to both the Advisory Board and the Town of Burlington has been invaluable. However, we are also excited about the future and look forward to working with the new Executive Committee as we tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Richard E. Raiche, the Advisory Board representative for the City of Somerville, has been elected unanimously to succeed Mr. Sanchez as Chair. Since joining the Board and Executive Committee in 2018, Mr. Raiche has been a vital contributor, bringing his extensive experience in municipal infrastructure and project management to the forefront. “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by the Advisory Board,” said Mr. Raiche. “John has set a high standard for leadership, and I am committed to continuing our collective efforts to represent the interests of our member communities and ratepayers. The MWRA plays a vital role in supporting its communities, and together, we will ensure that the needs and voices of those we represent are prioritized in delivering safe, reliable, and cost-effective water and wastewater services.”

David Manugian, representing the Town of Bedford, was also elected unanimously to serve as Secretary, replacing Mr. Raiche in this role. Mr. Manugian brings over two decades of experience in public works and has been an active member of the Advisory Board for nearly eight years.

The remainder of the Executive Committee remains unchanged, with Michael Rademacher of Arlington continuing as Vice-Chair of Operations, Elena Proakis Ellis of Melrose as Vice-Chair of Finance, and John Sullivan of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission continuing as Treasurer.

For more information about the MWRA Advisory Board and its Executive Committee, please visit mwraadvisoryboard.com.

About the MWRA Advisory Board:

The MWRA Advisory Board represents 60 communities across the MWRA service area, working diligently to ensure the MWRA delivers safe, reliable, and cost-effective water and wastewater services to its customers. The Executive Committee plays a crucial role in guiding the MWRA’s operations and strategic direction.