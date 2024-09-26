Nempac Soirée honors Stefano Marchese and Collin Yip

It was a gorgeous night of community, music, and funding to support arts access for all in the North End’s most iconic historic parks. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) celebrated its 8th Annual Soirée, a fundraiser supporting NEMPAC’s community music school and performing arts center, on Thursday, September 19 in the Paul Revere Mall.

Thanks to the support of sponsors, donors, and auction proceeds, NEMPAC raised $102,250 to support the organization’s mission of providing equitable and accessible arts education and programming to all. Not even the threat of rain could keep our revelers from coming out to celebrate arts education in Boston!

Honored at the event were community philanthropist Collin Yip, Founder and Managing Partner of Rafi Properties and longtime supporter of NEMPAC, and also Stefano Marchese, Artistic Director of NEMPAC’s Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series, Berklee Faculty Member, and Eliot School Music Teacher. Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune was also recognized as Guest of Honor and spoke to the importance of female leadership and empowerment.

The event featured musicians and special performances by Jack Byrne, Bailey Kolapudi, Dan Sivachenko, and Jaime Castellanos, and two youth student performers, Alexander Manning (guitar) and Teddy Childs (voice and piano). The evening transitioned to a surprise performance from Stefano Marchese’s Italian jazz combo, Scanzonati, culminating with a dance party hour featuring DJ Kareem with Big Night Live.

The $102,250 of funds raised will support the robust and diverse educational programs, including music lessons, its growing adult studio program, classes in music theatre, movement, and dance, and in particular, the massive expansion into the Charlestown Working Theater. NEMPAC employs over 42 faculty members who represent a variety of disciplines, including piano, voice, guitar, drums, trumpet, piano, French horn, and ukulele, among others. The Annual Soirée also provides funding in support of NEMPAC’s professional performing arts season and new ‘pay what you can’ ticketing model, including our annual free Jazz in the Park Summer Series, the Opera Project, and our soon-to-be-launched Artist Series.

A special thanks to the generous NEMPAC Soirée Sponsors: Seven Hills Pasta, Brookline Bank, Eastern Bank, enLabel Global Services, Inc., Loft & Vine, Margaret & Bud Ris, Teri Groome & Paul Belanger, Anthony & Creelea Pangaro, Trinity Financial, 90+ Cellars, Big Night Live, Boston Bottle, DePasquale Ventures, PEAK, and Falcetti Pianos.