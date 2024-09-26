Downtown Neighborhood Jewish Hub Kicks off with High Holiday Services and Celebrations at The Boston Synagogue

The Boston Synagogue has become a vibrant Jewish hub in downtown for spiritual as well as educational, musical, and cultural experiences. It welcomes people wherever they might be on their Jewish journey – whether NexGen (under 40), single, couples, families, interfaith and LGBTQ.

Need a place to go for the Jewish high holidays? Rosh Hashanah starts Wednesday evening October 2, with services on Thursday and Friday. The holiest day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur, starts Friday night October 11 with services all day October 12. The services are led by Rabbi Navah Levine, along with a professor of Modern Jewish History at JTS in New York, who is one of the leading experts about the Jews in the Ukraine. Reservations are required, and details are on the website www.bostonsynagogue.org/

The synagogue schedule includes a wide array of programs, all tied to Jewish heritage in some way. “One size doesn’t fit all,” noted Susan S. Weingarten, Synagogue Chair. “Community is more than just holiday services.”

Through BackRoom Boston at The Boston Synagogue there are monthly music programs produced by The Boston Festival of New Jewish Music. West End Lyric programs tend towards Broadway and opera! ‘Not Your Bubby’s Book Club’ meets live every month for an engaging, interactive discussion, often featuring virtual authors. Two adult education classes are just starting, are available on zoom, and registration is still open. There are programs for children and families, such as a weekly Hebrew school, monthly Music for Tots, and Family Fun activities. There are continuous NexGen (under 40s) events, monthly Friday Shabbat dinners, whiskey tastings, and so much more!

“We’re about our downtown neighborhood, with people coming together in various ways, and finding their place in a warm and welcoming space,” Weingarten commented. “We’re here to celebrate together, and also to support each other through the exhilarating and sadder moments of the life cycle.” Our community covers the West End, Beacon Hill, North End, Waterfront, Seaport, Back Bay, Charlestown, East Cambridge, Somerville, East Boston, and elsewhere.

It is conveniently located at 55 Martha Road in Charles River Park in the West End, and near the Red and Green Line T, as well as North Station and the TD Garden. Parking available.