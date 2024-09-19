News Briefs

Gardens for Charlestown Proudly Presents Ocktoberfest!

Gather your friends and family, and join us for Oktoberfest, a beneﬁt for Gardens for Charlestown! The event will be held on Saturday, September 28th from 3pm-8pm.

Local Winter Hill Brewery will be onsite serving beer on tap (wine and non-alcoholic options oﬀered) along with LIVE music and a traditional German playlist. There will be outdoor games and activities for all ages including corn hole. Additionally, our gardeners best will be on display and we need your votes to decide who will win this years Blue Ribbon Awards in the categories of best Dahlia, Tomato, and Squash! There will also be the opportunity to take a chance on several exciting raﬄe prizes. Don’t miss this unique day of Fall fun in one of the most picturesque spots in Charlestown! We’ll see you in the Garden.

Tickets to attend are $50 which includes a German inspired meal, drinks, and entertainment, plus kids under 12 eat free! To purchase tickets and for more details please use the QR code attached here or go to gardensforcharlestown.org/events.

All proceeds beneﬁt Gardens for Charlestown, a local 501(c)(3) dedicated to green space preservation, community gathering, and education.

Gardens for Charlestown is conveniently located at the intersection of Main and Bunker Hill Streets, two blocks from the Sullivan Square T-Station. There is free street parking available, as well as MBTA bus service (#92 or #93) from Haymarket Station directly to the garden.