CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Soccer Stadium Committee Meeting,

Thursday, September 26, 2024

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Soccer Stadium Committee will hold its first in-person public meeting on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Bring your questions and concerns or email us at [email protected].

CNC Basic Services Committee Meeting,

Monday, September 30, 2024

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Basic Services Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Monday, September 30, from 7-9 PM at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. A presentation by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about ongoing work in the neighborhood.

CNC Meeting, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 7 PM.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. A presentation by Bunker Hill 250 will be followed by committee updates. Bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.