News Briefs

USS Constitution to go Underway for 2024 CNO Chief Heritage Weeks

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway for the 2024 Chief of Naval Operations’ Chief Petty Officer Heritage Training Weeks on Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m.

The ship will remain closed following the underway.

USS Constitution Sailors, alongside 120 Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer, will sail in Boston Harbor. During Chief Petty Officer Heritage Weeks, the crew of USS Constitution will train over 220 newly selected chief petty officers in the same skills as 19th-century Sailors, including gun drills, pike drills, sailing, and musket drills, to foster meaningful leadership development.

For over 20 years, select Sailors advancing to chief petty officer have come to USS Constitution to spend a week living aboard “Old Ironsides,” fully immersed in naval heritage.

A 21-gun salute will be fired, which can be viewed from Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m. Additionally, USS Constitution will fire a 17-gun salute as she passes the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the former site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where she was built and launched on October 21, 1797.

The cruise will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public visitation.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State. She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

Boston Moving Arts Presents ‘Welcome Home’ Dance Concert

Boston Moving Arts will host the “Welcome Home” dance concert on October 18 and 19, 2024, at Boston University Dance Theater. This performance, highlighting homecoming and connection, features choreographers from Boston, Montreal, and Washington State. Boston-born Andrew Skeels makes his local debut with “Unkempt,” a raw look at relationships, while FLOCK, a German-American company, showcases “Somewhere Between,” a piece exploring childhood myths. Tickets are $30, available at bostonmovingarts.com.

Summer Shack Celebrates Sept. Birthdays

Summer Shack, located in Back Bay and Allston, is offering a special birthday treat this September at its Boston and Cambridge locations. Guests celebrating a birthday in September can enjoy a complimentary 1lb lobster by showing proof of ID. The offer is valid for dine-in customers from September 1st to September 30th, with no purchase necessary. Reservations are recommended as spots are limited. Gratuity is not included.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Summer Shack’s website at summershackrestaurant.com.

King Richard’s Faire Returns for Its 43rd Season

The 43rd annual King Richard’s

Faire, New England’s largest Renaissance festival, will run weekends to October 20, including Monday holidays, at an 80-acre site in Carver, MA. The Faire offers a wide variety of entertainment, including jousting tournaments, acrobats, musicians, and unique attractions like live unicorn rides.

During Fandom in the Kingdom Weekend (September 14-15), attendees can enjoy Harry Potter-themed activities, including all-day Magical House Meetups and a Sorting Hat Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on the King’s Stage, followed by a costume parade to the Tournament Field.

The following weekend, All’s Faire in Love and War (September 21-22), features a Vow Renewal Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and a Viking Tug O’War contest on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on the Tournament Field, with 50 participants max.

For tickets and full event details, visit kingrichardsfaire.net.

Free Presentation on Sea-level Rise by MIT Professor Kerry Emanuel in Winthrop

Local residents are invited to a free presentation by Kerry Emanuel, a meteorology professor at MIT, about the realities of sea-level rise and its potential impacts on homes, budgets, and families. The event will take place on Thursday, September 19, at 6 pm in the Lyceum Room at the EB Newton Building, 45 Pauline Street. The presentation will also include a brief legislative update from the Winthrop chapter of Mothers Out Front. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact [email protected].