Fiesta en la Plaza welcomes Latinx Heritage Month Sunday

This Sunday, Fiesta en la Plaza will welcome Latinx Heritage Month to Boston’s City Hall Plaza and Pavilion with a diverse artistic lineup, announced Ágora Cultural Architects.

This second edition of Fiesta en la Plaza will showcase the rich diversity of Boston’s Latin American communities. On Sunday, the first of three days of activities, an artistic program will include a comparsa and performances of folk, pop, and jazz music.

“We return to this important square in the City of Boston with a party that wants to unite all our communities to celebrate with the joy and rhythms that characterize us. It is also a great opportunity to continue promoting the great talent of so many Latin American artists who live in this city,” said Elsa Mosquera, co-leader of the event’s curator and producer, Ágora Cultural Architects.

The Fiesta Welcome will feature award-winning saxophonist Edmar Colón with pianist Alain Mallet, followed by the trio of Puerto Rican singer and cuatro player Fabiola Méndez. The public can dance to different rhythms accompanied by the MetaMovements dance group. The closing of the first day will be in charge of the band of the creative Colombian artist Manuela Sánchez Goubert.

Fiesta en la Plaza will continue with events at the Civic Pavilion on September 19 and 27. On Thursday, September 19, the evening will open with a panel of Afro-Latin artists hosted by cultural reporter Cristela Guerra and with the support of Boston’s Latin Quarter. This will be followed by two documentaries by the Puerto Rican Documentary Filmmakers Association, Santiago de las Mujeres (1:03 hr) and ART21: Daniel Lind-Ramos (13 min). The Fiesta will close on September 27 with a night of dancing to the rhythm of the Cuban group Clave & Blues and the dancers of El Bonche in Boston.