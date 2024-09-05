NEW Health Announces a New Elaine Wilson Scholarship for Aspiring Health Care Professionals

Special to the Patriot Bridge

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) announced the launch of a new scholarship program in honor of NEW Health Founder Elaine Wilson.

The Elaine Wilson Scholarship for Public Health, Health Care Administration and Community Outreach will be presented to an aspiring health care professional who is a resident of the North End or Charlestown, who shows a genuine interest in primary care, public health, and community outreach. This $2,500 scholarship is open to anyone from high school through graduate level training.

Applications for the Elaine Wilson Scholarship can be submitted online or printed out and dropped off at either NEW Health location. The submission deadline is September 15. For more information, email [email protected]. Residents who would like to support the new scholarship program can also donate to it online or via check. Checks can be made payable to The NEW Health Scholarship Fund to the below address.

c/o Danny Coakley

332 Hanover Street

Boston, MA 02113

The scholarship winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 18.

NEW Health has also launched The John Foster Scholarship for staff only; this $2,500 scholarship will be presented to a NEW Health professional who is being recognized for their hard work and dedication to patients and the community. Former NEW Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Foster retired in January 2024 after nearly 35 years at the health center.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston's North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971.