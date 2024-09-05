Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas & Damian this weekend

It’s that time of year again when the streets of East Cambridge will come alive for the 99th Annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian this weekend – September 6, 7 & 8 on Warren, Cambridge and Porter Streets in East Cambridge. The three-day fun family event features a wide variety of sweet and savory food, a beer garden, amusement rides, games, parades and music that spans four decades of dance, pop, and rock. Festivities begin on Friday at 6:00pm when Saints Cosmas and Damian accompanied by members of the Society, the North End Marching Band, and the faithful process from their permanent home at 17 Porter Street in East Cambridge to the outdoor chapel overlooking the festival concourse on Warren Street. At 7:00pm, a special healing service with the holy relics of Saints Cosmas and Damian and led by Monsignor Anthony Spinosa (formerly from East Cambridge) from the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon will take place at the outdoor chapel.

Warren Street Party Night will begin at 7:30pm with a performance by 1980’s sensation SNAP! Featuring Thea Austin singing mega hits “I Got The Power”, “Rhythm Is A Dancer” and more. Then 1990’s icon Brenda K. Starr comes to the stage to sing her many top hits such as “I Still Believe”, “What You See is What You Get”, “Breakfast in Bed”. In addition, MC Freddie B and Club Classic DJ Ricky (former STAR FM) will keep the night going and make sure everyone is dancing in the streets!

On Saturday, the festivities begin at 1:00pm as the savory aromas of pizza, fried dough, Italian sausages, peppers, zeppoles, and much more permeate the air around Cambridge, Porter, and Warren Streets, along with continuous entertainment, including Dom Catino’s Sounds of Sinatra show and New England’s internationally acclaimed vocal duo, P2.

At 6:30pm Saints Cosmas and Damian accompanied by members of the Society, the North End Marching Band, the award winning Everett High School Marching Band and the faithful process from their permanent home at 17 Porter Street to the outdoor chapel.

Beginning at 8:00pm, 1980’s hit machine The Original Cover Girls come to Cambridge and sing their many huge hits such as “Because of You”, “Inside Outside”, “Show Me”, “We Can’t Go Wrong”, and “My Heart Skips a Beat”. Don’t miss this high energy show! At 9:00pm Motown and Grammy Award Winning Legend direct from FOX-TV’s Masked Singer, the iconic Thelma Houston takes the stage! She will be singing all her hits, including her #1 Billboard song and disco anthem “Don’t Leave Me This Way”, “Sunday Morning”, and “Saturday Night”. Don’t miss seeing this legend at our feast!

The grand finale of the Feast on Sunday begins at 10:30am with an outdoor Mass in honor of the Healing Saints Cosmas and Damian on the Warren Street Stage. At 1:30pm the grand procession with the Saints, accompanied by the North End Marching Band, Northeast Marching Band, winds through the streets of East Cambridge and Somerville as it has for nearly 100 years. Don’t miss this highlight!

Local favorites Stephen Savio and Seabreeze as well as Smokin’ Joe and his band entertain throughout the day as the food and fun flow through the streets. The parade arrives back on Warren Street at 7:00pm for a welcome back confetti celebration followed by a performance by the founding lead singer LaLa Brooks of the Crystals singing their huge hits from the 60’s and 70’s “Da Doo Ron Ron”, “Then He Kissed Me”, “Be My Baby” and more! Brooks was also the star of the Original Broadway Musical “Hair”. In addition, parking is available in Twin City Plaza next to the feast all weekend. Come have a bite to eat, go on a ride, play a game, and enjoy all of our great free entertainment. See you at the Feast! For Feast and vendor information, call (617) 407-1256 or visit www.cosmas-and-damian.org.