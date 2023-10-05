News Briefs

Fall-O-Ween Children’s Festival Returns to Boston Common October 20

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department host the third annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets on Friday, October 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. Key sponsors are College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving, HP Hood LLC, and Xfinity. Additional support is provided by LEGO® Discovery Center Boston, One Boston Church, Celebrity Series of Boston, WBUR – Boston’s NPR, and PLAY-Boston.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of free, fun, and spooky family-friendly activities. Test your courage in our Funhouse Maze and on the Spooky Mansion Slide, try the Jumpin’ Pumpkin, test your skills at the bean bag toss, and enjoy nighttime fun in our Glow in the Dark Park with LED swings, LED seesaw, and LED cornhole.

A “monster mash” of activities will include music, arts and crafts, treats, rides on the trackless train, field games, individual, and group play facilitated by Knucklebones, and LEGO® Discovery Center Boston will host giveaways and fun Halloween-themed LEGO building activities.

For more information please go to boston.gov/falloween.

NEW Health Fundraiser

With students back in the classroom, and World Mental Health Day approaching on October 10, NEW Health that maintains a site at Charlestown High School, is holding a Feminine Hygiene Products Drive through October 16. The drive seeks to ease the financial stress many students and patients face when purchasing these necessary products, which will be distributed at the school and also at both the Charlestown and North End health centers. Those interested can donate money through Venmo with the caption “Feminine Hygiene Drive,” purchase items from NEW Health’s Amazon Wish List, or drop off items at either the Charlestown or North End location. Accepted items include tampons and maxi pads.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.