Charlestown Little League Concludes Another Successful Season

Charlestown Little League recently concluded another successful season with over 330 ballplayers from Charlestown and the North End participating across Tee Ball, Rookie Ball (coach pitch), AAA and Majors.

The season got started on April 29th with the traditional Opening Day parade up and over Bunker Hill led by Boston Fire and Police. Always a favorite for the kids, the parade drew strong crowds along the route cheering on the players on their way to the Ryan Fields. After the National Anthem and opening remarks, strong Charlestown Little League supporters Senator Sal DiDomenico, Representative Dan Ryan, City Councilor Gigi Coletta and representatives from the Mayor’s Office threw out the first pitch and got the season officially underway.

After an exciting regular season which saw the Breeds Hill Capital Cubs (AAA) and the Casella Cardinals (Majors) capture division championships, Charlestown participated in post-season all-star competition. Facing stiff competition, the 12U all-star team played admirably in District play, including a 4-3 win against the ultimate champion, Everett. The 10U team had a successful District tournament as well, beating Somerville and earning a hard-fought win over long-time rival Dorchester. Post-season play was capped off with the annual Mayor’s Cup tournament, with Charlestown entering 12U, 10U and 9U teams into the competition. The 9Us dominated the tournament, beating Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Southie by a combined 43-12 count on their way to the first Charlestown city championship in recent memory.

The program has continued to expand its offering, with the creation of a partnership with Tufts baseball who ran clinics for the players in the spring. A free of charge instructional fall ball league was also added this year.

“The growth in the program has been amazing to watch, almost doubling in the last five years. None of this happens without the tireless efforts of so many board members, parents, volunteers and coaches,” said Josh Bresler, President. “I would like to also especially thank all of our sponsors for their financial support of our neighborhood’s youth, making baseball in Charlestown accessible for all – regardless of means.”

The season will officially conclude with a celebration at the Knights of Columbus on Thursday, October 19th at 6:00.

Charlestown Little League focuses on participation and accessibility – waiving registration fees for anyone who requires financial assistance.