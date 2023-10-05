Hood Park To Host Annual Oktoberfest Celebration

Fall is in full swing in Charlestown, and on Saturday October 7 from 12-4 p.m., Hood Park will host its second annual Oktoberfest for the community.

Come enjoy family-friendly fun for all ages including a free live art class by renowned local muralist Silvia Lopez Chavez, whose work is featured at Hood Park, facepainting by Fantasy Facepainting, balloon animals by Jonah’s Twisters, a petting zoo by Animal Craze, pumpkin carving by Perfect Parties, carnival games, artisan vendors and more. Zinnekin’s Waffles and The Sausage Guy will be serving delicious German-inspired food and JB Entertainment will be playing live music from the roof of the Hood Green.

This year’s event will also feature a beer garden hosted by Urban Wild, Hood Park’s premiere entertainment destination, and Tradesman, Hood Park’s pizza bar and coffee shop. In addition to drinks, both will serve fall favorites such as apple cider donuts.

All Hood Park retailers will have booths set up outside of their storefronts during Oktoberfest. Landry’s Bicycles will be offering bike valet services, as well as offering bike tune-ups, e-bike rides and information related to guided bike tours. The Handle Bar and Boston Veterinary Clinic will host informational booths about their offerings, and The Handle Bar will offer special discounts to try their classes. Henry Bear’s Park, the leading children’s toy retailer, will host kid-friendly activities and famous taco restaurant Naco Taco, will also participate in the event. Both Henry Bears and Naco Taco are slated to open at Hood Park later this fall.

“Hood Park has been intentionally designed as a place that fosters community and brings people together,” said Chris Kaneb, Manager of Hood Park LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome the Greater Charlestown community back to our annual Oktoberfest event and look forward to continuing to host community-centered events onsite.”

Come join in on the fun to celebrate fall in Hood Park! All are welcome to attend. Hood Park is MBTA accessible and walking distance from Sullivan Station. Free parking is available at 100 Hood Park Drive. The event will be free of charge, but food and drink will require purchase. More information can be found on Eventbrite and Hood Park’s website and social channels.