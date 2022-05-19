News Briefs

Memorial Day Weekend Veteran Exhibition at KOC

There’ll be an exhibition on Charlestown Veterans on display on Sunday, May 29, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Charlestown

Come pay a visit and honor some of the heroes of Charlestown who gave their lives for our country.

Malden Gaming District Celebrates Festivals and Gaming

The City of Malden is pleased to announce that the 2022 Malden Summer Festivals will be taking place 12-4PM on Saturday, June 4th, Saturday, July 16th, and Saturday, August 13th. Pleasant Street will be transformed into an open-air market that will feature artists and artisans, vintage clothing stores, and much more!

Located next to the Malden Center MBTA Orange Line station, the area is also home to Malden’s Gaming District. This is the place to go if you want to quest at Boda Borg, conduct a science experiment that is a lot like mini-golf, play and stock up on Magic cards, shoot some billiards, try a racing simulator or sing your heart out at Karaoke. Visit www.MaldenGamingDistrict.com for even more options.

In addition, the Summer Festivals will feature a live music stage— set on the corner of Washington and Pleasant Streets — that will always feature a musically diverse mix of bands.

The line-up for June 4th is:

12:00PM The Mark Cataldo Quartet

1:00PM The Discompany Band

2:00PM The Eric German Latin Sextet

3:00PM Borderline

Easily accessible by Orange Line, but FREE Parking is available at both of the City’s garages at 170 Centre Street or 7 Jackson Street. Please visit www.CityOfMalden.org/SummerFestivals to learn more.

USS Constitution to go Underway on May 20

USS Constitution is scheduled to go underway from Charlestown Navy Yard, Mass. on Friday, May 20, at 10:00 a.m. to kick off the ship’s sailing season.

USS Constitution will be closed in the morning and reopen to the public for tours after the underway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Friday.

The underway will include a 21-gun salute viewable from Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m.

USS Constitution will fire an additional 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the former site of the Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where USS Constitution was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

USS Constitution’s cruise will be viewable from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and Charlestown Navy Yard.

The USS Constitution Museum is open Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

Stovefactory Gallery Exhibit

An exhibition of Donald C. Kelley’s work will be shown at the Stovefactory Gallery June 17 – July 17. “Donald C. Kelley: The Legacy Continues” explores his use of color and large space to produce works teeming with energy and human connection. A former Charlestown resident, Donald Kelley was a major figure in post-war, late 20th century Abstract Expressionism.

A cocktail reception to open the show will be held on Friday June 17, 5-8 at the gallery. The Stove Factory Gallery, located at 523 Medford Street in Charlestown, will be open weekends 12 – 5 during the show.

For more information, visit www. ArtistsGroupofCharlestown.com