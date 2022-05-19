Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test-Rate Nears 20 Percent

Nearly two out of every 10 Charlestown residents tested for COVID last week were found to be positive with the weekly positive test rate in the neighborhood now nearing 20 percent. Boston health officials have been battling against the recent surge in cases due to a new, more contagious variant. Citywide 1 out of every 10 people tested for the virus was found to be positive.

Last week, 534 Charlestown residents were tested for the virus last week and 17.2 percent were positive–this was a 32 percent increase from the 13 percent that tested positive as reported by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) on May 9.

Ninety two additional Charlestown residents contracted the virus between May 9 and May 16 and there are now 4,179 confirmed cases in the neighborhood since the start of the pandemic.

Boston’s citywide weekly positive test rate increased last week and is now over 10 percent.

According to the BPHC 18,119 residents were tested citywide last week and 10.8 percent were COVID positive–this was a 23 percent increase from the 8.8 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on May 9.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1.7 percent last week and went from 181,346 to 184,415 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were three additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total number of COVID deaths is now at 1,462.