North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead to May 28

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Scheduled Work

• North abutment (Charlestown side near Chelsea Street) – barrier slab repair, rebar installation, and excavation

• Drainage installation

• Utility work on Charles River Avenue

• Forming and pouring concrete elements at City Square

• Pothole repair

Work Hours

• Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Travel Tips

For everyone using the temporary bridge, please help share the space: walk to the right, walk bikes, and be mindful of people coming from both directions, if walking in a large group.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

For your awareness, the following events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

• Celtics: 5/15 TBA

• Events: 5/18 at 7:30 p.m.