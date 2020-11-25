USS Constitution Museum Honors First Woman USAF Thunderbird Pilot, COL Nicole Malachowski

The USS Constitution Museum honored Colonel Nicole Malachowski (USAF, Ret.) at Salute to Service, a virtual Leadership Speakership Series Event, on Wednesday, November 18, in an online forum.

During her exemplary career, COL Malachowski broke barriers as a combat jet fighter pilot and the first woman USAF Thunderbird pilot, and now she serves as a speaker and advocate for veterans and patients suffering from Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses.

“Colonel Malachowski’s life is full of inspiration, not just for her achievements, but her resiliency in the face of challenges and her advocacy on behalf of veterans and those battling serious health issues,” said USS Constitution Museum President & CEO Anne Grimes Rand. “The USS Constitution Museum is proud to honor COL Malachowski and have the opportunity to share her stories with our community.”

The program included remarks from Ms. Rand, Museum Chairman Paul George, and an introduction from COL Malachowski’s friend and 74th Commanding Officer of USS Constitution, CDR Robert S. Gerosa, Jr. (USN, Ret.).

This event was made possible by presenting sponsor Liberty Mutual Insurance, along with many generous companies and individuals, including Asurion, Cognizant, Commodore Builders, Eaton Vance, EY, MathWorks, McKinsey & Company, TigerRisk, and Willis RE.

Colonel Nicole Malachowski is an inspiring veteran, advocate, and pioneer. She breaks barriers – as a combat jet fighter pilot, first woman Thunderbird pilot, White House fellow, and speaker. While recovering from a debilitating tick-borne illness in 2017, she regained strength in Boston and regularly visited USS Constitution for inspiration. With indomitable spirit, she exemplifies leadership, resiliency, and determination.