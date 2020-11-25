USS Constitution Museum Will be Temporarily Closed for Thanksgiving

The USS Constitution Museum temporarily closed Saturday, November 21, and will remain closed through Sunday, November 29 in response to the rise in coronavirus cases and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation not to travel over Thanksgiving weekend. USS Constitution closed to the public earlier this week.

“The USS Constitution Museum proudly continues to fulfill its mission to engage all ages in the stories of ‘Old Ironsides’ through its Virtual Museum,” said Museum President & CEO Anne Grimes Rand. “Whether you’re a curious student or an armchair sailor, we offer compelling content that’s sure to educate and entertain.”

The Museum’s online audience can play A Sailor’s Life for Me, an award-winning dynamic game and educator resource that gives people of all ages a chance to step into the shoes of an 1812 sailor. Students, families, and educators are invited to join the fight for freedom on the high seas when they virtually enlist as sailors on board USS Constitution and travel back in time to prepare for the War of 1812.

Families at home can also enjoy hands-on activities on our “Fun + Games” page, including the Museum’s “Old Ironsides” Activity Book, which utilizes the rich illustrations of renowned artist Stephen Biesty and lively text of award-winning author Richard Platt.

Virtual Museum visitors can explore more on its social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and website usscm.org. The content includes programs, activities, videos, and blog posts.