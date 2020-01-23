Bunker Hill Community College Introduces New Language Institute

New this spring, Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) Division of Workforce and Economic Development launched its new Language Institute as part of its roster of Community Education and Adult Pathways Programs. Language Institute courses will include Intensive English, Basic English as a Second Language (BESL), and Spanish.

Intensive English and BESL courses allow students to improve their English skills for their careers, personal or academic use. Both programs provide direct pathways for students to continue as students at the College.

Intensive English classes are perfect for English Language Learners (ELL), looking to learn more English quickly. Intensive English classes are just seven weeks, 20-hours per week and offered mornings, Tuesday-Friday, at four proficiency levels each term. Spring classes for Intensive English begin January 21 and March 24.

BESL offers convenient and affordable semester-long English classes at $389 for 60 hours of instruction. Classes begin on January 27.

The Language Institute will also offer weekend Beginning Spanish classes for individuals with little or no Spanish background. Spanish classes are $135 and begin on February 22.

For more information and registration, visit bhcc.edu/ce/languageinstitute or contact Sonia Sharma at 617-228-2462.