The National Parks of Boston Begins Saturdays in the Park

Join the National Parks of Boston for special topic programs on Saturday afternoons, January 11 through April 25, 2020. A variety of programs have been selected with our neighbors in greater Boston in mind. It’s something different for the local crowd during the “off season.” This includes “My Other Park”, programs delivered by Boston National Park Rangers who have worked at other National Park locations. All programs are free, and take place in the Charlestown Navy Yard Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is accessible by the 93 bus, water shuttle, and Orange Line.

•Grand Teton National Park

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Rising above the Snake River is one of the most awe-inspiring mountain ranges in America, teeming with glaciers, lakes, and abundant wildlife.

Location: Charlestown Navy Yard Visitor Center.

60 minutes, free and open to the public.

•National Cemeteries at Gettysburg and Fredericksburg

Saturday, February 1, 2 p.m.

Learn about the history of two national cemeteries. The sites of notable battles of the American Civil War are now maintained by the National Park Service.

Location: Charlestown Navy Yard Visitor Center.

60 minutes, free and open to the public.