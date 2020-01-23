Police Briefs 01-23-2020

Charlestown Beat

Warrant

01/14/20 – Officers in the area of High Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding Charlestown Court warrant charging violation of the auto laws.

Burglary – Residential

01/17/20 – A victim on First Avenue reported she left her door open to meet a pizza delivery man in the front lobby, but when she returned to her apartment, she saw her purse was missing,

OUI

01/17/20 – As a result of a traffic accident on Rutherford Avenue, an individual was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol.

Burglary – Residential

01/18/20 – A victim on Main Street reported when he returned home, he saw that his front door was ajar and $70 cash was missing from his apartment.

Violation of the Auto Laws 01/20/20 – As a result of a traffic stop on Concord Street, an individual was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.