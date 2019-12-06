Winning Combination: Jeff Bowen, Sandra Castillo Join Boston Harbor Real Estate Offices

Real estate broker associates Jeff Bowen and Sandra Castillo have joined Boston Harbor Real Estate that is led by broker/owner Jamie Cholette, whose offices are located at 188 Sumner St. in Maverick Square.

Bowen has been a licensed broker since 2001 and is well known in Chelsea where he has been the leading broker for several years. Bowen was recently featured on “Chronicle” during a segment on Chelsea. Castillo has been a licensed brother since 2014.

“We joined Boston Harbor because of its marketing prowess, design, style and image,” said Bowen. “Part of the reason we (Bowen and Castillo) joined Boston Harbor is because we’ve been No. 1 in Chelsea and Jamie has been the No. 1 broker in East Boston, so we think it’s a good fit.”

Boston Harbor has three new condominiums and several lofts coming in Chelsea and 12 condominiums coming in Maverick Square.

Cholette, who opened Boston Harbor Real Estate in May, 2015, said she was happy to welcome the two brokers to her firm.

“We’re excited to have Jeff and Sandra join the team because they bring their expertise and experience,” said Cholette. “Also our market has expanded in many directions and our outreach is even greater now.”

Cholette said she often bounces ideas off her two new associates and collaborates on their respective projects. “A lot of collaboration is a great thing in a boutique brokerage,” said Cholette.

Bowen feels the office’s Maverick Square location is an asset that should not be underestimated.

“The location is really key,” said Bowen. “We’re conveniently located across the street from the The Mark and the Clippership Wharf waterfront development properties. The ReelHouse restaurant (6 New St.) is close by.”

“We’re a stone’s throw from the Maverick ‘T’ Station on the Blue Line,” noted Cholette, an East Boston resident.

Bowen said East Boston has become one of the hottest real estate markets in the city.

“Jeffries Point is actually the hottest real estate market in all of Boston with low inventory, surging prices, and multiple bids on almost every property,” said Bowen.

Cholette said the neighborhood’s proximity to downtown Boston is a huge draw for residents who work there.

“A lot of new buyers and current residents value the five-minute commute to the financial district,” said Cholette.

Bowen and Castillo have been a team since 2014. Bowen is a listing agent while Castillo is a buyer’s agent.

Castillo is well versed in all things Eastie. She grew up at 184 Summer St., which is next door to the Boston Harbor offices. She attended the Donald McKay School, East Boston Central Catholic and Boston Latin School and is a graduate of Boston University. Her family has owned Castillo Liquors for the last 25 years.

Bowen grew up in a three-family home on Orient Avenue and attended Curtis Guild School, East Boston, and Saint Rose School, Chelsea, before his family moved to the South Shore. Bowen was an athlete at Cohasset High School.

Cholette believes that her team’s familiarity with the neighborhood is a strength.

“We not only sell in these markets, we live here and frequent the local spots,” said Cholette. “We can offer new residents insight that you only know if you live in the area,” said Cholette, who resides in East Boston and is a graduate of Boston University and Simmons College.

“We live and work in East Boston and Chelsea so we’re experts in the area,” added Bowen. “We have that local, intimate knowledge of the restaurants, the shops, and the transportation options that makes our team stand out.”

Boston Harbor specializes in selling properties in East Boston and Chelsea, but also has properties listed in Revere, Everett, Charlestown, Cambridge, and downtown Boston.

Other members of the Boston Harbor Real Estate team are East Boston resident Kat Glaropoulos, a real estate agent, and Mackenzie McNeill, business operations coordinator, who attends Johnson and Wales University, Providence.

“Mackenzie has revamped our social media and marketing and continues to expand our online exposure,” said Cholette. McNeill is enjoying her work experience at Boston Harbor while she pursues a degree in tourism at Johnson and Wales, a school known for its superb culinary arts and hospitality industry programs.

“It’s been a great experience,” said McNeill. “I love my team. Everyone is very knowledgeable and really fun and easy going. Every day is different which I really like.”

McNeil said one of the unique aspects of Boston Harbor team is that “we’re all very full service.”

“We begin working with our developer clients early in the process in order to provide feedback and consulting about layout, floor plans, design, finishes – the whole package based on what buyers in our current market are looking for and the feedback we get from buyers,” said McNeill. “We’re on the ground speaking to buyers every day. And that gives us an edge when it comes to being a resource for a lot of our clients.”

And the newest members of the Boston Harbor team, Jeff Bowen and Sandra Castillo, are making the offices in Maverick Square a must-stop for new buyers looking to make Eastie their permanent home. You can reach Jeff Bowen at 781-201-9488, Sandra Castillo at 617-780-6988.