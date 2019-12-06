Copley Singers to Return to St. Mary’s

The Copley Singers will appear in the annual holiday concert, this year under the co-direction of Andrew Clarkson and Brian Jones, with accompaniment performed by Mark Dwyer, of the St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Church/Friends of the Charlestown Public Library holiday concert on Dec. 15.

The concert will not only feature the Copley Singers, but also showcase the church’s restored Woodberry & Harris organ. It will be held in St. Mary’s Church, 55 Warren St., at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The Copley Singers will perform carols, anthems and Christmas favorites – ancient and modern – from Europe and the Americas. Some examples will be sung a cappella, others will be accompanied by the Woodberry & Harris organ. The audience is invited to stand and join in singing both the festive and solemn carols.

The Copley Singers, a Boston-based choir founded in 2007, comprises a congenial group of auditioned volunteers and professionals – all dedicated to the art of fine singing and the joy of communicating their love of this art to the public.

Andrew Clarkson from St. Paul’s in Brookline and Brian Jones, Emeritus Director of Music, at Trinity Church in Boston, will share conducting duties.

Mark Dwyer, Organist and Choirmaster at the Church of the Advent in Boston, will support the choir, as well as the congregation. He will be performing several of the songs on the sonically amazing Woodberry & Harris Opus 100 of 1892, which has three manuals, 37 stops, and 41 ranks of pipes (2,501 pipes). The organ’s voicing and power make it suitable for a wide range of music.

It is free and open to all; donations accepted on behalf of Harvest on the Vine Food Pantry. The church is wheelchair accessible and conveniently located near the Orange Line and bus connections. For more information: www.stmarystcatherine.org, [email protected], 617-242-4664.