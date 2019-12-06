North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-ahead: Dec. 1 – 14

Travel Impacts

•North Washington Street Inbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays and overnight on Dec. 11.

•North Washington Street Outbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Construction of the temporary pedestrian and vehicle bridge and utility bridge continues including installation, assembly, and welding of bridge spans and supports.

•Utility work by Eversource and National Grid includes running cables underground and transferring gas and electric lines to pipes and cables running on the temporary utility bridge.

Work hours

•Daytime (6 a.m.–4 p.m.) on weekdays weekdays and weekends and overnight (9 p.m.–7 a.m.) on Dec. 11.

Travel Tips

Pedestrians and Cyclists: The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, the following days include events scheduled at the TD Garden:

•Bruins: 12/5 at 7 p.m., 12/7 at 7 p.m.

•Celtics: 12/6 at 8 p.m., 12/9 at 7:30 p.m., 12/12 at 8 p.m.

•Concerts and Events: 12/8 at 7:30 p.m., 12/13 at 7:30 p.m., 12/14 at 7:30 p.m.