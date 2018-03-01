Bunker Hill Development Resident Davis Wins Full Northeastern Scholarship

Charlestown resident MaiTai Davis has had no shortage of challenges as a single mother holding down two jobs, but life has gotten a lot more exciting this week as Davis – a resident of the Bunker Hill housing development – learned she had won a full scholarship to Northeastern University.

Each year, Northeastern awards a full scholarship to Boston Housing Authority (BHA) residents whose essays and applications are chosen.

This scholarship funds 100 percent tuition for the recipient who will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in a major of their choice. This scholarship offers the opportunity to low income residents, who otherwise would not be able to attend college. This year, we would like to congratulate Davis. Davis, who is a Charlestown Boston Housing Authority resident and a recent recipient of the NEU scholarship.

Davis is a single mother who is currently working two jobs. She lives in Charlestown’s Boston Housing Authority, and was informed of the Northeastern University (NEU) scholarship opportunity by BHA’s Director of Community Services Department/ Center for Community Engagement and Civil Rights, Rachel Goodman.

Goodman not only encouraged her to apply, but also notified her of the resources at Charlestown Adult Education/CharlestownWorks, located at 76 Monument St., where Jeffrey Malkin, a College and Financial Advisor, assisted Davis in filling out the necessary documentation required by NEU.

Davis submitted an essay about the social change sought by affordable public housing for low-income residents in Boston due to high rent increases. She was thrilled to find out that her essay was chosen for the Northeastern scholarship and is now in the College of Professional Programs.

She will work towards her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with a minor in Communications.

Her goal is to become a Community Housing Lawyer.

Davis expressed her appreciation to Northeastern by explaining that it has been her dream to attend college and that due to the generosity of the school and their partnership with the BHA, she will now be able to fulfill her dream. She went on to say that receiving this scholarship has allowed her to further her education, which is something that she would not otherwise have been able to do.

“We are very excited for Ms. Davis to begin this new chapter in her life, as is she,” read a statement from CharlestownWORKS. “She wants to be an inspiration to her daughter and to others who live in public housing by showing that improving the quality of your life is always within reach. As Ms. Davis stated, she can’t wait until the day she walks across the stage with her cap and gown holding her degree.”

CharlestownWorks is a partnership between the Boston Housing Authority, the Charlestown Adult Education Program and the Kennedy Center. This unique program offers FREE career readiness and financial planning services to BHA Charlestown residents. For more information about the program, referrals, or employer partnerships, please contact Lori D’Alleva – Director of Charlestown Adult Education Program at 617-635-5221 or Crystal Galvin – Director of Community Services at the Kennedy Center 617 241-8866 ext. 1352.