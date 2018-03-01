CNC Community Corner

GRANT PROCESS UNDERWAY

2018 Spaulding-CNC Community Partnership Fund grant request presentations have begun. There is still an opportunity for Charlestown residents to learn more about some incredible programs led by our community non-profit organizations. The final talks will be on March 7 and 8, at the American Legion Hall on 23 Adams St. at 7:00 p.m. Awards will be announced in early May 2018.

The presentation schedule as well as other information, is available on the Community Fund page on the CNC website (www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org).

CNC TO MEET ON TUESDAY

The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday March 6, at 7 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. There will be a presentation by Hubway – Metro-Boston’s bike share program. Reed Catlin, executive director, will update us on what’s happening at the Charlestown LaCrosse & Learning Center. The public is invited to attend.