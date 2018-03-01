Crazy ATV Drivers Pour Into Paul Revere Park Before Terrorizing City

Prior to taking the entire City of Boston by storm last Saturday, Feb. 24, a large amount of dirt bike and four-wheeler operators stormed suddenly into Paul Revere Park, frightening many dog owners and pets that frequent the park.

Walter Hope, who lives in the Marina at the Navy Yard, was walking his dog around 4:30 p.m. as usual when the roar of ATV engines came out of nowhere and dozens of ATVs tore into the park.

That happened around 4:30 p.m.

“The right word to describe it was terrifying and people in the park were terrified,” he said. “People were just trying to go walk their dogs and these crazy bikers came zooming through. I thought someone was going to get hurt or run over.”

Since Hope lives nearby, he said this is a common occurrence in the summer months, though not with nearly as many riders. Like in the summer months, on Saturday the drivers tore into the park and proceeded to gather under the Zakim/Bunker Hill Bridge.

Then after some time there, they all got on the ATVs and tore up to the North Washington Street Bridge and into Boston.

State Police told the Patriot Bridge the group was part of a larger group that terrorized streets all over Boston on Saturday, causing traffic jams and riding dangerously amongst other drivers.

According to State Police, at around 5 p.m. multiple persons recklessly operating ATVs were apprehended by State Police in Boston. During the apprehension of the suspects, a trooper discharged his weapon, resulting in one suspect sustaining a non-life threatening injury.

A preliminary investigation indicates that approximately 25-35 individuals were riding off-road bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs in a reckless manner. Police received numerous 911 calls reporting reckless operation by this group that was endangering the public.

At about 5 p.m., troopers observed the group traveling in an erratic and dangerous manner on Route 93 Southbound in Boston. Troopers encountered them on the ramp from Route 93 Southbound to Exit 18 (Mass. Avenue) and attempted to effect arrests.

During that encounter, a Trooper discharged his weapon, striking one of the riders, a 28-year-old Randolph man. That man was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. Another rider — who was not shot — complained of pain and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

A trooper sustained a knee injury during the incident and was transported to MassGeneral Hospital for treatment.

Seven suspects were arrested, but several of the riders evaded capture as well. Those arrested hailed from Randolph, Lawrence, Methuen, North Attleboro, Saugus, Worcester and Quincy.

State Police seized approximately 20 motorcycles and ATVs.

The incident remains under investigation by troopers assigned to Troop H, Troop E, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section. Boston Police are also assisting in the investigation into the group’s reckless operation.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at (617) 727-8817.