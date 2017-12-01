Warren Tavern Ready to Host Toys for Tots

By Seth Daniel

One of the signature events in the Charlestown holiday season is all about giving to those less fortunate, and this year the Warren Tavern’s Toys for Tots Open House effort is pleased to announce all donations will stay local in Charlestown.

The annual Open House is on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 4-8 p.m. right after the Enchanted Trolley Tree Lighting in Thompson Square, and will pack some star-power with Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, State Rep. Dan Ryan and Sen. Sal DiDomenico all confirmed. Mayor Martin Walsh is also expected to stop by with a donation too, as well as several City elected officials.

Kim Mahoney of the Tavern said this year they have worked out an arrangement to keep all the Toys for Tots donations in Charlestown.

“This year we have arranged for all the toy donations to go directly to Charlestown children via the Kennedy Center,” she said. “We’re excited to make sure it’s al streamlined and done locally for local families. There are just so many families in need here and we want to make sure they are helped.”

Mahoney said they are working with the Kennedy Center and the Charlestown Resident Alliance to make sure donations get to needy families locally.

Mahoney said they will have an exciting raffle, and anyone bringing a new, unwrapped, non-violent toy(s) to donate will get a raffle ticket. Virtually no one will leave empty handed, she said.

“This is a really fun event and it will help local families as well,” she said. “It’s also a good way to highlight local businesses and shopping local with the raffle. We consider it a signature event for the community. People get just as excited as we do about it. That makes it special. We have star power too, which helps. A lot of officials and guests stop by. The governor will be in attendance again this year.”

At the door will be US Marine and Charlestown resident Tim Lawton greeting everyone and accepting the donations on behalf of the Marines.

There will be complimentary appetizers during the time, and Mahoney said the event is courtesy of the generous spirit of the Tavern’s owners, Tom Devlin and Pat O’Sullivan.

“Every year we exceed our expectations and every year is bigger and better,” said Mahoney. “This year there is a great need and a lot of families need to be served so we hope it’s as successful as in previous years. My advice is to come early and stay late.”