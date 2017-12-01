CNC Community Corner

The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) will be held on Tuesday December 5 at 7pm in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street. The public is invited to attend and bring up issues during the open floor.

The 2018 Spaulding-CNC Community Partnership Fund will be accepting grant requests starting Dec 13 with a deadline of Friday Jan 19. Applications will be available on our website (http://www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org/) or from any CNC member. There is a mandatory tutorial. Please attend either on Tuesday Dec 12 or Wednesday Jan 10, both at 7pm at the American Legion Hall, 26 Adams Street.