Kennedy Center Holding a Holiday Drive

Help Charlestown children this holiday season by participating in the Kennedy Center’s Annual Holiday Drive. The Kennedy Center has identified more than 200 individual families representing more than 500 children throughout Charlestown that need your help! Many of the families served by the Kennedy Center are surviving on extremely limited incomes and struggle to afford even the most basic necessities. The holiday season can be particularly difficult for these families.

For a small amount of money, you can dramatically improve an entire family’s holiday season.

If you would like to be a part of this great holiday tradition there are several ways that you or your company can make a difference:

You can either be provided with a family to sponsor (you and your family shop for the gifts). Please note the deadline to drop off gifts is Friday, Dec. 15.

You can provide a financial donation and the Kennedy Center will purchase the gifts.

You can donate your time to shop for families.

If you choose to sponsor a family, you will be provided a short bio of the family and their holiday wish list. All items purchased will be distributed to families by Kennedy Center staff. After the holidays, you will receive a formal thank you letter and donation receipt for tax purposes.

Monetary Donations will also be accepted. Cash will be used to purchase gifts for any wish lists that were not sponsored.

Please mail checks to:

John F. Kennedy Family Service Center

Attn: Holiday Gift Drive

23A Moulton St.

Charlestown, MA 02129

Help us continue to serve families and children, now and throughout the year. For additional information, please contact Crystal Galvin at (617) 241-8866 ext. 1352 or email cgalvin@kennedycenter.org or visit www.kennedycenter.org.