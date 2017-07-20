Police Briefs 07-20-2017

Charlestown Beat

Burglary – Force

07/10/17 – Officers responded to Walford Way for a reported break-in. A witness said she saw a man push in an air conditioner and enter an apartment. Police investigated and found the suspect hiding in a back bedroom. The suspect was placed under arrest, and will be charged accordingly.

Larceny – Bike

07/10/17 – A victim on Trenton Street reported unknown person(s) stole his black Trek bike from his yard.

Larceny

07/12/17 – A victim on Main Street reported when she returned home, she noticed a bag with $1,900 dollars was missing from the house. No signs of forced entry were found at that time, and District A-1 detectives were notified.

Larceny

07/13/17 – A victim on Tibbetts Town Way reported that she discovered her gold necklace and radio speakers missing from her new apartment. The victim believes the moving company might have been involved, and the matter is under investigation.

Robbery – Attempt

07/15/17 – A victim on Corey Street reported a black male approached her in car and attempted to take her handbag. The victim was able to grab the bag back, before the suspect fled the area.