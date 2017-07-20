Passacantilli Releases Senior Platform

Stephen Passacantilli, a North End civic leader, Boston Public Schools parent, and former staffer to City Councilor Sal LaMattina has released his Senior Platform. Passacantilli is running for District 1 City Councilor, which includes the neighborhoods of East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End.

Passacantilli, the grandson of former City Councilor Frederick C. Langone, said, “As Boston City Councilor, I will be a strong advocate for our seniors living in East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End. We need to do more to give our Greatest Generation access to top-notch services, programming, and the property tax relief they deserve. I will always be accessible and work closely with seniors to ensure that they have a voice at City Hall.” Passacantilli continued, “And in East Boston specifically, I will not rest until there is a dedicated senior center.”

Passacantilli’s Senior Platform Includes:

Expanding property tax relief programs for elderly residents.

Working with local elected officials to create an East Boston Senior Center, and fully funding the Charlestown Golden Age Center.

Demanding the creation of more senior housing in the North End.

Creating part-time engagement and employment opportunities for seniors in community-based organizations and businesses, and partnering with local colleges and universities to provide lifelong learning opportunities.

Increasing cultural programming for our seniors through partnerships with local businesses and non-profits to sponsor senior concerts, luncheons, and events.

Collaborating with the City of Boston’s Parks Department to ensure that all of our parks and open spaces are safe, accessible, and walkable for seniors.

Protecting seniors from being displaced from their homes and working to create more senior-specific housing.

Ensuring that programs like “The Ride” are fully funded and available.

Piloting neighborhood legacy programs to capture the wealth of history and stories from each of our neighborhoods.

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renee, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.