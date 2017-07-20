Letters to the Editor

THANK YOU FOR SCHOLARSHIP

Dear Editor:

I would like to thank the Old Schoolboys Association and the Boys & Girls Club for awarding me a scholarship. These scholarships will help me as I further my education at UNH where I will be in the business program”.

Nolan Doherty

APPRECIATVE OF SCHOLARSHIP

Dear Editor:

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association for giving me this very generous scholarship. The scholarship will be very helpful in advancing my education at UMass-Amherst. The generosity that I have received from the Old Charlestown Schoolboys has further motivated me to excel in my academics. It means so much to know that I have the support of this great organization and so many members of our community.

As a member of the UMass-Amherst Men’s Soccer team I am unable to work during the school year due to the number of hours required for my team commitment as well as my academic work load. Having this scholarship will be a tremendous help in meeting my school expenses.

Again, thank you very much for your generous support!

Sincerely,

Christian Labeck