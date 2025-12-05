Frozen Fire Festival 2025 to debut in Boston at the Anchor

Welcoming global ﬁre and cirque performers in a one-of-a-kind winter spectacle

Attendees will be immersed in mesmerizing ﬁre and ice installations while taking in captivating ﬁre and world-class cirque performances. This vibrant destination offers an unforgettable experience for the senses. Inspired by the region’s creative culture and brought to life by The Anthem Group, for the ﬁrst time in its home city, the Boston waterfront will transform into the internationally recognized, Frozen Fire Festival – a must-see experience for all ages.

The festivities kick off with the highly anticipated return of The Anchor’s Annual Winter Garden Tree Lighting on December 11th – a moment made even more meaningful after heartbreaking vandalism forced the cancellation of the 2024 display. This year, The Anchor team proudly relights its breathtaking grove of more than 175 illuminated trees, transforming the waterfront once again into a sparkling winter wonderland.

The festival will continue throughout the weekend from December 12th – December 14th with daily programming including cirque-style ﬁre performances, live music, glowing ﬁre installations, holiday market vendors and make-your-own s’mores and hot chocolate garden. The celebration will also feature the lighting of The Anchor’s menorah lighting on December 14th, creating a warm and inclusive holiday atmosphere for the entire community and concluding the weekend event.

This year’s festival will host a lineup of national and international performers, including headliner Orissa Kelly from London,

blended with regional and local Boston talent, delivering a high-energy roster across all three days.

Patrons will stay warm with heated glowing igloos, outdoor heat lamps, ﬁre pits, cozy ﬂeece blankets and a myriad of warm, mulled and hot beverages. Guests are invited to explore several hospitality outlets, including the S’mores and Hot Chocolate Garden, The Anchor Kitchen and The Polar Bar, featuring a curated collection of local and international brews alongside a robust wine and specialty drink selection.

Anthem President Chris Sinclair shares, “We are thrilled to bring this beloved festival to The Anchor and showcase Boston as a vibrant winter destination. It brings together holiday shopping, unique all-ages activities and outstanding food and beverage. Yet the most special aspect is the performances – Boston has never seen anything like this event before.”

The Frozen Fire Festival will also feature curling rinks, providing all-ages fun and interactive play along the waterfront. Festival specials, preferred seating, and VIP Igloo Packages are available now.

Full details are available on Facebook and Instagram at @FrozenFireFestival and at www.frozenﬁrefestival.com.