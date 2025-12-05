Gardens for Charlestown to host annual Holiday Wreath and Ornament Sale

Gardens for Charlestown is inviting the community to its annual holiday sale on Sunday, December 7th, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will take place at the gardens, located at 499 Main Street (at the intersection of Bunker Hill Street).

The organization will offer a limited number of fresh, double-sided balsam wreaths for sale. These festive decorations have been beautifully decorated by the talented members of Gardens for Charlestown.

In addition to wreaths, the sale will feature handmade crochet ornaments from Powder Hill Gifts, lovingly designed and crafted by a member of the organization.

Online Shopping & Pickup: Gardens for Charlestown merchandise is also available for purchase via the organization’s online shop. All items purchased on or before December 6th will be available for pickup at the Gardens during the event on December 7th.

All proceeds from the sale benefit Gardens for Charlestown, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving this unique green space.